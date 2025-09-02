Insider Buying: Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases 105,838 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson acquired 105,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £96,312.58.

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total transaction of £27,300.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson bought 30,019 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £27,317.29.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson sold 105,785 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £95,206.50.

On Monday, August 11th, Giles Wilson bought 194 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £149.38.

On Friday, July 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 194 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 per share, for a total transaction of £149.38.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Giles Wilson bought 189 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 per share, with a total value of £149.31.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of LON:DOCS opened at GBX 90.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.52. The stock has a market cap of £871.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 43.02 and a 12 month high of GBX 94.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Martens ( LON:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,000 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.