Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 22.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 21.7% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $521,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $742.62 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $914.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $753.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.01.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

