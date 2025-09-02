Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $153.41 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $153,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Adobe by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,639 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.52.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.