Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,322,000 after buying an additional 316,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,482,000 after buying an additional 594,217 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after buying an additional 1,910,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,447,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,297,000 after buying an additional 1,020,386 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. This trade represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

