Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX is RA Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,036,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Arcellx comprises approximately 3.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Arcellx worth $199,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arcellx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Arcellx by 6.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Arcellx by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 104.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcellx by 8.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 329.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcellx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.