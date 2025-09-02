Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Holdings Boosted by Visualize Group LP

Visualize Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 8.8% of Visualize Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Visualize Group LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 610 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $109,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $632,575.44. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,993 shares of company stock valued at $81,486,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ICE opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

