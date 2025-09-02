1248 Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,371,330. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

