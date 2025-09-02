Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,363 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $210.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

