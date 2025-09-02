Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Increases Dividend to C$0.72 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 37.7% increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.94. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $91.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 395.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,546,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 3,629,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,945,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,111,000 after buying an additional 707,985 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 273.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 658,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after buying an additional 482,393 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,233.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 498,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,983,000 after buying an additional 460,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,235,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,194,000 after buying an additional 451,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

