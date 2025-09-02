5AM Venture Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. $TECX

5AM Venture Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Tectonic Therapeutic comprises 3.4% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Tectonic Therapeutic worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECX opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.42. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $61.07.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Profile

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

