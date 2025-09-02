LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Financial Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 0.63% -11.29% 2.04% HealthWarehouse.com 1.25% -17.23% 8.99%

Volatility & Risk

LightInTheBox has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $255.29 million 0.09 -$2.49 million $0.10 12.25 HealthWarehouse.com $33.61 million 0.18 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares LightInTheBox and HealthWarehouse.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HealthWarehouse.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightInTheBox.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats LightInTheBox on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also offers supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, warehouse management, local delivery, and fulfillment services, as well as engages in the product sourcing, marketing, and operation of its websites and mobile applications. The company provides its products through www.lightinthebox.com and www.ezbuy.sg, and other websites and mobile applications. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

