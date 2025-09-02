Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $478.73 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $478,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $309.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

