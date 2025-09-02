Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of AbbVie worth $376,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $210.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

