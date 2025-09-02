ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,139 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTA opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.47. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,800.78. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $875,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.64. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,322 shares of company stock worth $2,472,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

CNTA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

