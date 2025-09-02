Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 267,050 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,050 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $188,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

