Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $656.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 52,277 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Tesla worth $656,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,564 shares of company stock worth $49,396,070. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $333.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.99, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

