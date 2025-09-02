Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stake Lessened by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $128,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $304.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.79 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

