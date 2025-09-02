Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 893,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $222,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:IBM opened at $243.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $198.27 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

