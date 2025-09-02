Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Toncoin has a total market cap of $10.58 billion and $124.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00002850 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00015418 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,139,457,371 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,139,429,990.71913707 with 2,567,842,907.78950438 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.13882463 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 781 active market(s) with $144,108,421.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

