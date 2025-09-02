Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.54 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $375.82 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,295,780,056 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023 and operates on the Arbitrum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

