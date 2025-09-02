CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Reaches $1.73 on Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $76.02 million and $24.59 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,976,450 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 51,078,133 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 1.78690813 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $35,828,571.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

