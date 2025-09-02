Pax Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.48 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $66.95 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 66,953,468 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

