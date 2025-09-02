Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Newmont were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. CIBC set a $74.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $72.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,169 shares of company stock worth $1,098,636. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

