First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 2,183 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

First Financial Bankshares Inc lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $786.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $784.08 and a 200-day moving average of $831.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

