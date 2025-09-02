Alkeon Capital Management LLC Has $41.85 Million Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,533 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vistra worth $41,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VST opened at $189.33 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $216.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

