S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $96,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $548.61 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.53.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

