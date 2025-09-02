Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.300-11.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.35.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

