Baker BROS. Advisors LP Acquires 487 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,739,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up 22.5% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Incyte worth $1,861,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 861.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 693,782 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Incyte by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 829,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $29,683,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 485,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $87.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

