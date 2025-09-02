PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Itron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Itron by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total value of $1,100,313.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. This represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,577.24. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,880 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens set a $130.00 target price on Itron in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Itron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

