Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 103,328 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,328 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $36,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

