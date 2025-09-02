Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

FLY opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Firefly Aerospace has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

