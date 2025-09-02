Alkeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 501,930 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 0.9% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $420,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Promethium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 37.2% in the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 281,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,750,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

