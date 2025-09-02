JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases 95,248 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,248 shares during the quarter. Reddit accounts for approximately 7.6% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Reddit were worth $21,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $225.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 204.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.38. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $253.14.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $15,482,700.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total transaction of $6,130,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at $48,721,593.96. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 468,777 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,996. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDDT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

