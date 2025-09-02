Financial Comparison: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 5.13% -20.00% 0.82% EPR Properties 25.28% 7.66% 3.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $104.57 million 0.02 -$9.58 million ($26,048.36) 0.00 EPR Properties $698.07 million 5.92 $146.07 million $2.03 26.76

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 EPR Properties 1 5 2 1 2.33

EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $57.07, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given EPR Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

