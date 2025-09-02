American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Acquired by Promethium Advisors LLC

Promethium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 194.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in American International Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

