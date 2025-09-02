Head-To-Head Contrast: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) versus Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) and Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Lianhe Sowell International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $237.12 million 1.87 $24.39 million $0.40 25.40 Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hudson Technologies and Lianhe Sowell International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lianhe Sowell International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential downside of 15.11%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Lianhe Sowell International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 8.08% 7.26% 5.87% Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

