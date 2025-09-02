Reviewing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cogent Communications and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 3 2 0 2.40 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $46.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

92.5% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 19.99, indicating that its share price is 1,899% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and Proxim Wireless”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $1.04 billion 1.81 -$204.07 million ($4.54) -8.42 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cogent Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications -21.57% -117.56% -6.78% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Proxim Wireless on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

