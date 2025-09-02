Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,852 shares during the period. CRH accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 140.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 31.6% in the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,142,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,500,000 after buying an additional 274,062 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 530.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 967,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $114.40.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

