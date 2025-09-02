Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $190.17 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Gas has a total market cap of $190.17 million and $10.36 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00002941 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is the utility token of the Neo blockchain, used to pay for transaction fees, deploy and execute smart contracts, interact with decentralised applications, and participate in network governance. It plays a crucial role in the network’s resource allocation and governance mechanisms. The Neo platform, including its dual-token system of NEO and GAS, was created by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, with the project rebranding from AntShares to Neo in 2017.”

