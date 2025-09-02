UXLINK (UXLINK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.31 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, UXLINK has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $150.96 million and $18.31 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UXLINK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s genesis date was July 18th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,713,462 tokens. The official message board for UXLINK is blog.uxlink.io. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,713,462 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.316395 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $20,992,752.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UXLINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UXLINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

