Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Buy

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Sanofi by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.