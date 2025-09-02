Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE:SNV opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. This trade represents a 2.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,898.34. This trade represents a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

