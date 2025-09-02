American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Outperform” Rating

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $691.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 118,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

