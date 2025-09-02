Mode (MODE) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Mode (MODE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Mode token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mode has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mode has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $1.63 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,758.40 or 1.00300304 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00358965 BTC.

Mode Token Profile

Mode launched on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official website is www.mode.network. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00186321 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,735,311.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

