OMG Network Price Reaches $0.17 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $24.21 million and $3.49 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

