Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after buying an additional 1,515,131 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,695,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $94,107,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 346.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,368,000 after buying an additional 708,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,664,000 after buying an additional 479,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GPN stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

