Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE HWM opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

