Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 68 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $404.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.83.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

