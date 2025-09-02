PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1%

ZTS opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.