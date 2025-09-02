Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $8.01 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2,644.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.4% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $264.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

